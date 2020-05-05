Successfully install second CMS in subdirectory now i'm having issue with Rewrite in .htaccess

Domain www.mymaindomain(.)com running CMS-1 and now I want to run 2nd CMS inside a subdirectory eg. www.mymaindomain(.)com/extra

I created a directory called " extra " and upload my CMS2 into that directory and used the same database to install the CMS.

So far everything works perfectly, however, when I try to visit my 2nd CMS by calling the URL www.mymaindomain(.)com/extra/admin/ the website redirects me back to my main domain www.mymaindomain(.)com .

I believe this has something to do with my .htaccess file inside my 2nd CMS

This is my .htaccess file inside www.mymaindomain(.)com/extra/

RewriteEngine On # RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d RewriteRule ^admin$ access.php [NC,QSA] RewriteRule ^admin/(.*)$ access.php?page=$1 [NC,QSA] RewriteRule ^admin/(.*)$ admin-panel/$1 [L] RewriteRule ^$ index.php?url=home [NC,QSA] #--RewriteRule ^([^\/]+)(\/|)$ index.php?url=$1 [QSA] RewriteRule ^404$ index.php?url=404 [L,QSA] RewriteRule ^s/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=share&share=$1 [L,QSA] RewriteRule ^media/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=home&media=$1 [L,QSA] RewriteRule ^lang/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=lang&lang=$1 [L,QSA] RewriteRule ^page/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=page&page=$1 [L,QSA] RewriteRule ^articles(\/|)$ index.php?url=articles [NC,QSA] RewriteRule ^articles/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=articles&id=$1 [L,QSA] RewriteRule ^articles/([^\/]+)/post/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=articles&id=$1&post=$2 [L,QSA] # RewriteRule ^watch/?$ index.php?url=watch&id=$1 [QSA] #lang RewriteRule ^es/$ index.php?lang=es [QSA,L] RewriteRule ^en/$ index.php?lang=en [QSA,L] RewriteRule ^de/$ index.php?lang=de [QSA,L] RewriteRule ^fr/$ index.php?lang=fr [QSA,L] RewriteRule ^it/$ index.php?lang=it [QSA,L] RewriteRule ^pt/$ index.php?lang=pt [QSA,L] RewriteRule ^ru/$ index.php?lang=ru [QSA,L] RewriteRule ^tr/$ index.php?lang=tr [QSA,L] RewriteRule ^zh/$ index.php?lang=zh [QSA,L] # RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d RewriteRule ^@([^\/]+)(\/|)$ index.php?url=home&media=$1 [QSA] # RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d RewriteRule ^([A-Za-z0-9_]+)/([^\/]+)(\/|)$ index.php?url=home&media=$1&type=$2 [QSA] # RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d RewriteRule ^([^\/]+)(\/|)$ index.php?url=home&media=$1 [QSA] #

I have another .htaccess in the root domain

<IfModule mod_rewrite.c> #Enable URL rewriting RewriteEngine On RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} !^www\. [NC] RewriteRule ^(.*)$ http://www.%{HTTP_HOST}/$1 [R=301,L]

All other pages seem to be working fine except for the admin panel works fine here

www.mymaindomain(.)com/extra/page/privacy

Only

www. mymaindomain(.)com/extra/admin

redirect my back to the root domain

Can someone help me troubleshoot this issue Thank you all