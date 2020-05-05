Successfully install second CMS in subdirectory now i'm having issue with Rewrite in .htaccess

Domain www.mymaindomain(.)com running CMS-1 and now I want to run 2nd CMS inside a subdirectory eg. www.mymaindomain(.)com/extra
I created a directory called " extra " and upload my CMS2 into that directory and used the same database to install the CMS.
So far everything works perfectly, however, when I try to visit my 2nd CMS by calling the URL www.mymaindomain(.)com/extra/admin/ the website redirects me back to my main domain www.mymaindomain(.)com .
I believe this has something to do with my .htaccess file inside my 2nd CMS
This is my .htaccess file inside www.mymaindomain(.)com/extra/
RewriteEngine On
#
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteRule ^admin$ access.php [NC,QSA]
RewriteRule ^admin/(.*)$ access.php?page=$1 [NC,QSA]
RewriteRule ^admin/(.*)$ admin-panel/$1 [L]
RewriteRule ^$ index.php?url=home [NC,QSA]
#--RewriteRule ^([^\/]+)(\/|)$ index.php?url=$1 [QSA]
RewriteRule ^404$ index.php?url=404 [L,QSA]
RewriteRule ^s/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=share&share=$1 [L,QSA]
RewriteRule ^media/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=home&media=$1 [L,QSA]
RewriteRule ^lang/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=lang&lang=$1 [L,QSA]
RewriteRule ^page/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=page&page=$1 [L,QSA]
RewriteRule ^articles(\/|)$ index.php?url=articles [NC,QSA]
RewriteRule ^articles/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=articles&id=$1 [L,QSA]
RewriteRule ^articles/([^\/]+)/post/([^\/]+)(\/|)?$ index.php?url=articles&id=$1&post=$2 [L,QSA]
#
RewriteRule ^watch/?$ index.php?url=watch&id=$1 [QSA]
#lang
RewriteRule ^es/$ index.php?lang=es [QSA,L]
RewriteRule ^en/$ index.php?lang=en [QSA,L]
RewriteRule ^de/$ index.php?lang=de [QSA,L]
RewriteRule ^fr/$ index.php?lang=fr [QSA,L]
RewriteRule ^it/$ index.php?lang=it [QSA,L]
RewriteRule ^pt/$ index.php?lang=pt [QSA,L]
RewriteRule ^ru/$ index.php?lang=ru [QSA,L]
RewriteRule ^tr/$ index.php?lang=tr [QSA,L]
RewriteRule ^zh/$ index.php?lang=zh [QSA,L]
#
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteRule ^@([^\/]+)(\/|)$ index.php?url=home&media=$1 [QSA]
#
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteRule ^([A-Za-z0-9_]+)/([^\/]+)(\/|)$ index.php?url=home&media=$1&type=$2 [QSA]
#
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteRule ^([^\/]+)(\/|)$ index.php?url=home&media=$1 [QSA]
#
I have another .htaccess in the root domain
<IfModule mod_rewrite.c>
#Enable URL rewriting
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} !^www\. [NC]
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ http://www.%{HTTP_HOST}/$1 [R=301,L]
All other pages seem to be working fine except for the admin panel works fine here
www.mymaindomain(.)com/extra/page/privacy
Only
www. mymaindomain(.)com/extra/admin
redirect my back to the root domain
Can someone help me troubleshoot this issue Thank you all