Subscribe form spanning header

Hi - I’m trying to insert a subscribe box with image at the top of my page that looks like this:

Line 1:

long line of text

line 2: [firstname] [email] [download button]and an image to the right of those 2 lines (height is equal to the height of 2 lines together)

But as you can see here, I’ve made a right mess of it! Please can anyone help?

http://dev.greensmoothie.com/

Ignore the rest of the page. It’s an astra theme starter template I’ve just begun to customize (and no, that isn’t me with the cool boobs. I’m 73!)