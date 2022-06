i have 10 php form in same page, all form field are same but input value will be different, i was wondering is it possible to submit form with single isset code

if (isset(($_POST['submit-p1'])) || (($_POST['submit-p2']))) { $fm_name = $_POST['fullname']; $fm_package = $_POST['package']; $fm_email = $_POST['email']; $fm_address = $_POST['address']; $fm_phone = $_POST['phone']; $fm_message = $_POST['message'];

can we do it, is there any other ways… i dont want to copy paste same code for all 10 form just changing submit button name…