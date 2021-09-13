Submitting a form post with PHP and CURL

PHP
#1

I created a form and wrote the code to process the form data input using php/cURL in order to return the response body, when i inputed the session code and BVN in the form then clicked on submit instead of returning the response body as below it returned a different result.
What i want is for the code to return a response body, kindly look into the code and profer a solution.

This is what i want to be returned after supplying the required session code and BVN
Response Body

{
  "Success": true,
  "Errors": [],
  "SearchResult": [
    {
      "Relevance": 100,
      "BVN": "46582409734",
      "RegistryID": "68793545132457697809856",
      "Name": "Gbenga Sulaiman",
      "DOBI": "1970-10-20T00:00:00",
      "Phone": "08098764562",
      "Address": "231, Oba Akran, Allen Avenue\r\nIkeja\\ 035 Lagos",
      "EmailAddress": "me@example.com",
      "IDs": "",
      "Gender": "Male",
      "CustomerType": "Person",
      "Picture": ""
    }
  ],
  "StatusCode": 200,
  "Message": "BVN '46582409734' matched 1 customer(s)."
}

Not this, that returned instead

array(12) { [0]=> string(31) "HTTP/1.1 405 Method Not Allowed" [1]=> string(23) "Cache-Control: no-cache" 
[2]=> string(16) "Pragma: no-cache" [3]=> string(11) "Allow: POST" [4]=> string(45) "Content-Type: 
application/json; charset=utf-8" [5]=> string(11) "Expires: -1" [6]=> string(26) "Server: 
Microsoft-IIS/10.0" [7]=> string(27) "X-AspNet-Version: 4.0.30319" [8]=> string(21) 
"X-Powered-By: ASP.NET" [9]=> string(35) "Date: Sun, 12 Sep 2021 20:51:20 GMT" [10]=> string(22) 
"Connection: keep-alive" [11]=> string(18) "Content-Length: 72" } {"Success":true,
"Errors":[],"EmailAddress":"somebody@example.com","Authenticated":true,
"SessionCode":"149613","AgentID":"737838731263300529",
"AgentName":"Gare Advance Financial Limited AutoCred Test Agent","SubscriberID":"737838737107069765",
"SubscriberName":"Gare Advance Financial Limited","StatusCode":200,"Message":""}

My php and HTML Code

<?php
    session_start();
    if (empty($_SESSION['login']) || $_SESSION['login'] == false) {
        header('Location: /index2.php');
        exit;
    }
    
    $msg = empty($_SESSION['msg']) ? false : $_SESSION['msg'];
    
    if ($msg) {
       // Display the message in the dashboard
       echo $msg . "</br>" ;

       $data = array(
        'EmailAddress' => 'somebody@example.com',
        'Password' => 'Durosimi4Eti2021#',
        'SubscriberID' => '737838737107069765'
        );
    
        $url = "https://api2.creditregistry.com/nigeria/AutoCred/v7.Test/api/Agents/Login";

        $options = array(
        'http' => array(
            'method'  => 'POST',
            'content' => json_encode( $data ),
            'header'=>  "Content-Type: application/json\r\n" .
                        "Accept: application/json\r\n"
            )
        );

        $context  = stream_context_create( $options );
        $result = file_get_contents( $url, false, $context );
        $response = json_decode( $result, true );

        echo $result;
    }

    

    if (isset($_POST['submitMyBVN']) ) 
    { 
        //Wrap this code with the button click
        $data = array(
            'post_request_name_for_mybvn' => $_POST["myBVN"],
            'post_request_name_for_mysessioncode' => $_POST["mySessionCode"],
        );
    
        $url = "https://api2.creditregistry.com/nigeria/AutoCred/v7.Test/api/Customers/FindByBVN";
    
        //$nextPage = "dashboard.php";
    
        $options = array(
        'http' => array(
            'method'  => 'POST',
            'content' => json_encode( $data ),
            'header'=>  "Content-Type: application/json\r\n" .
                        "Accept: application/json\r\n"
            )
        );
    
        $context  = stream_context_create( $options );
        //$result = file_get_contents( $url, false, $context );
        file_get_contents($url, false, stream_context_create(['http' => ['ignore_errors' => true]]));
        var_dump($http_response_header);
        $response = json_decode( $result, true );
    
        //echo $result; to see the result remove comment and add comment to header('Location: '.$nextPage);
        echo $result;
    
        
    }



?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
    
    <h3> Welcome to dashboard Method 2  </h3>
    <form action="" method="POST">
        <label>Enter BVN:</label><br />
        <input type="num" name="myBVN" placeholder="Enter BVN" required/>
        <br /><br />
        <label>Enter Session Code:</label><br />
        <input type="num" name="mySessionCode" placeholder="Enter Session Code" required/>

        <br /><br />
        <button type="submit" name="submitMyBVN">Submit</button>
    </form> 
</body>
</html>