Submit multiple form with one button

im trying to insert data into database with two different form into two different tables with single button.
Both Form are in same page.
Form-1 (inserts data in table-1)
if(isset($_POST['form_1'])){
Insert Query with condition
}
<form action="" method="post">
Different field for requried for database field entry
<input type="submit" value="Publish" name="form_1">
</form>
Form-2 (inserts data in table-2)
if(isset($_POST['form_2'])){
Insert Query with condition
}
<form action="" method="post">
Different field for requried for database field entry
<input type="submit" value="Publish" name="form_2">
</form>
As we can see, i have used post method for form submission, it insert user input data into database with:
isset(isset($_POST[‘submit name’]))
i have used different submit button for inserting data, i want use single button to insert user input into database which table are different
How can i use single button to submit the data to two different table