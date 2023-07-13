Submit master form with only active detail tab form

I have my form which consist of one master form and 2 details parts which on two different tab (submit button is on only main form outside tabs.). I am trying to submit master form with only active tab(either first tab or 2nd tab) form with single click. Currently when i submit try to submit data with active tab only, then its not submitted until mandotry fields of inactive tab are fill here is the code :

  `<form method="POST" action="abc.php">
   <input type="text" name= "mrno"  id= "mrno" > <br>
   <input type="text" name= "name1"  id= "name1" > <br>
    <div class="tab">
    <button class="tablinks" type="button" onclick="openCity(event, 'London')">Value Range          Result</button>
          <button class="tablinks" type="button"onclick="openCity(event, 'Paris')">Fixed Test       Result</button>
    </div>
     <div id="London" class="tabcontent">
     <input type="text" name= "maleage"  id= "maleage" > <br>
      <input type="text" name= "maleedu"  id= "maleedu" > <br>
        </div>

      <div id="Paris" class="tabcontent">
     <input type="text" name= "femage"  id= "femage" > <br>
      <input type="text" name= "femedu"  id= "femedu" > <br> 
           </div>`

Java script code

    `<script>
    function openCity(evt, cityName) {
    var i, tabcontent, tablinks;
     tabcontent = document.getElementsByClassName("tabcontent");
       for (i = 0; i < tabcontent.length; i++) {
      tabcontent[i].style.display = "none";
           }
    tablinks = document.getElementsByClassName("tablinks");
     for (i = 0; i < tablinks.length; i++) {
        tablinks[i].className = tablinks[i].className.replace(" active", "");
          }
        document.getElementById(cityName).style.display = "block";
         evt.currentTarget.className += " active";
              }
            </script>

         <input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit"> 
             </form> `