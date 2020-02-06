I have a button that is actually a hidden form, I want instead of redirectinguser to target page, submit it with ajax without redirection. How can I do this?
Submit a form with ajax without redirecting
So what did you learn about AJAX when havin your research for it?
Can you give us a code sample for what you’re doing currently?
I just posted this StackOverflow link to another thread… it has a very simple code sample which shows how to use AJAX with jQuery and PHP on the server. If you are not using jQuery, or you’re having some specific, different problem, please post up your code for further discussion.
I don’t have a code yet but I want to use jquery.
Could you please provide a work for this code?
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.