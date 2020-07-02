Submit a form using onchange

I have a form

<form action="" method="GET" class="form-inline" style="display:inline-block; width:250px" name="Positions"> <input type="number" class="form-control" name="x_coord" id="x_coord" maxlength="4" value="250" onchange="this.form.submit()" > <input type="number" class="form-control" name="y_coord" maxlength="4" id="y_coord" value="20" onchange="this.form.submit()"> <button class="btn btn-outline-secondary" type="submit" name="set"><span class="icon-plus"></span></button> <input type="hidden" name="id" value="1"> </form>

I am trying to submit the form whenever either of the input boxes change, but it doesn’t seem to work

III can test if its workingt if I see the URL chjange?