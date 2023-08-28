Sub-array item add

PHP
1

//problem : add item three of each sub-array to 1st item of next array ,
// then place sum in 1st psition of next sub-array

//  this is input array

            $input_Arr = [ [ 1, 2 ,4 ], [ 4, 2, 6] , [ 2, 8, 2 ] ];

            //1st iteration

            //[ 1 , 2 , 4 ] , [ 4 , 2 ,6 ]        4+4 = 8 , place 8 at 1st psition in 2nd array  [ 8 , 2 , 6 ]  ( this array will be used in calculation of next iteration )

            //then 2nd iteration

            //[ 8, 2, 6 ]  , [ 2 , 8  ,2 ]         6 + 2 = 8 , place 8 at 1st psition  in next array [ 8, 8, 2 ]

//  this is result array

$result_Arr = [ [1, 2, 4 ], [8, 2, 6], [ 8, 8, 2 ] ];

echo $result_Arr;

thnks to guys ho will solve this .