Sub-array item add

//problem : add item three of each sub-array to 1st item of next array ,

// then place sum in 1st psition of next sub-array

// this is input array $input_Arr = [ [ 1, 2 ,4 ], [ 4, 2, 6] , [ 2, 8, 2 ] ]; //1st iteration //[ 1 , 2 , 4 ] , [ 4 , 2 ,6 ] 4+4 = 8 , place 8 at 1st psition in 2nd array [ 8 , 2 , 6 ] ( this array will be used in calculation of next iteration ) //then 2nd iteration //[ 8, 2, 6 ] , [ 2 , 8 ,2 ] 6 + 2 = 8 , place 8 at 1st psition in next array [ 8, 8, 2 ] // this is result array $result_Arr = [ [1, 2, 4 ], [8, 2, 6], [ 8, 8, 2 ] ]; echo $result_Arr;

thnks to guys ho will solve this .