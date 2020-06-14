Styling an H1 with multiple colors

@Ray.H,

Ray.H: Ray.H: UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: Why can’t you simply go into the SVG file and change the Font-Family, Font-Size, Font-Color, etc on-the-fly like we did with adding a background-color? Actually you can. Take a look at the source code and give it a shot.

When I tried last night it didn’t work. And I made big changes like changing from Georgia to Arial and from 40pt to 80pt font.

When I tried it just now it suddenly worked?!

Looks like too much work, because some of the values don’t make sense to me and so it would be trial-and-error (e.g. transform=(-91.84375, -65.4567))

Ray.H: Ray.H: First you need to understand that not all fonts have the same size glyphs so that can throw off the overall svg size.

Okay.

Ray.H: Ray.H: That’s why you sized it after you typed your text.

That is another strange thing… My resize apparently didn’t keep, because it is back to: width=204.81641 instead of 205 and height=35.292969 instead of 36.

Things look okay, but the file seems screwed up.

Ray.H: Ray.H: Inkscape is a wysiwyg svg editor. It’s going to inject a lot of inline styles that don’t always follow svg best practices.

Yeah, it reminds me of Dreamweaver…

Ray.H: Ray.H: SVG main purpose is for drawing shapes and patterns, not so much for drawing text. You didn’t need the <path> since you had no paths, just text.

Yeah. Well, all of this was still very educational.

I guess I’ll have to see how things work in production - assuming I ever get there!

Thanks to everyone’s help, I at least have a basic understanding of Inkscape and SVG files.

It might be better to learn how to create a PNG in Gimp but I don’t have time for that now.

I do think that it makes sense to use the image replacement technique so I keep semantically correct and please search engine for SEO, while also having a logo that accurately reflects my branding.

Maybe that new format that @John_Betong mentioned is an option too?

Wow! I just spent two days to get a stupid freaking colored text logo working.

No wonder I cannot seem to get my website done?!