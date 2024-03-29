Is it a good practice to give H1 headings the website’s primary color?

Those proposals seem very limiting and could cause more harm than good. A site should be a representation of that person/organization’s “brand”. It needs to be consistent and complimentary to itself.

A brand can have more than four colors (and I do want to mention that black and white ARE colors). Most branding information I’ve read say that there can be anywhere from 3-8 in a branding palette, but even that gets a little hairy because you can also get into shades of colors, which expands that palette exponentially.

You also seem to be relying on a bit of an outdated implementation of H1. Best practice USED to be a limit of one H1 per page. But with the advent of the headers, footers, sections and articles elements, there can easily be more than one H1 per page now.

bendqh1: bendqh1: Does it have any significant advantage to users?

Does it make the website seem more “official” or “invested”?

I’ll repeat it because it’s important - consistent and appropriate delivery is the important factor. Which color is chosen doesn’t matter.