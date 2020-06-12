Styling an H1 with multiple colors

John_Betong: John_Betong: I have validation footer links because it is easier to find a single code violation than let them accumulate.

What do you mean?

John_Betong: John_Betong: UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: If your HTML is not correct you can get dinged. Sure?

Well, if you HTML is not semantically correct, like you had…

<h1 class="red">Site</h1><h1 class="green">Point</h1>

…then it could screw up your SEO.

Or I forget the right term, but on an e-commerce site if you didn’t use a canonical link and made it appear that you had duplicate products, that could screw up your SEO too,

So getting your HTML correct does matter to some degree.