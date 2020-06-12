Styling an H1 with multiple colors

This new SVG file (“mylogo2.svg”) is right next to my original logo image (“mylogo…png”), so yes, I see it.
Well, that was my 2nd question to you.
I have this on a Mac, and when I do cmd+O the text editor “Atom” opens and I see what looks like an XML file.
If I try and preview it in Finder pressing the spacebar, then I just get a blank white window that opens.
Never having worked with SVGs before, I’m not sure what to expect.
I mean you would assume that you can preview an SVG just like a JPEG or PNG, but since it is really a file full of code, maybe the Preview applicationdoesn’t recognize it?
Or, maybe I screwed up creating the SVG?
Which, on a side note, can you recommend any online tutorials or better a YouTube video that would teach someone who doesn’t know how to use Inkscape how to create a simple text logo that is an SVG?
Thanks!