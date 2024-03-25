Styling a slide show

You have to be careful with styles applied on a block basis. You have styles for all images inside a container.

e.g.

.container img { height: auto; max-width: 65%; display: block; margin-left: 1.5rem; margin-right: 1rem; width: 35%; }

However your slideshow image is also inside the container and will automatically get all those rules so you will need to over-ride them like this.

.mySlides img{ max-width:none; width:90%; height:auto; margin:1rem auto; border-radius:1rem; }

Although it is often neater to style all certain elements by virtue of their container (i.e. .container img) that does mean that if you have other images in that container then you will need to over-ride the existing styles.

That’s why it may be better that instead of saying .container img {styles etc...} you instead simply add a common class to those images and use that class. e.g. .main-img {styles etc...} All you need to do is then add that class to the main images that you want to have that style. When you add a new image that doesn’t need those styles then you will not have to undo the previous styles but just apply the styles you need.

You need to take tight control of your code and understand the implications of the rules you apply. It may be that in one section you have hundreds of images you want styled the same and then to save hundreds of classes on the image you could add an identifier class to the container instead for that section.

e.g.

<div class="container main-section">

Then you could style those images with .main-section img (styles etc...)

In other containers you don’t have that class and images are left unstyled.

<div class="container">

In the end its just a matter of taking control and understanding the reach of the styles you apply.