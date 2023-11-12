Stream all donations to VPS hosting account directly without tax forms

Hi folks!

I want a self-sufficient paid professional VPS hosing, that can live it’s own life without me.

Idea is to rent a VPS hosting, deploy my game server there and collect donations from happy players or premium shop money or money from adds directly to hosting account to pay the bills without me in the middle - this is a hobby project and I don’t need any profit from this game, just enough money to pay for hosting bills, that it.

The main Idea is that since I don’t get any money into my pocket, I should be able to escape any tax topics. In theory hosting provider should be happy to handle it, since it already has all the business assets to collect payments in place, and in theory hosting can benefit from this model a lot, because there are tone of game devs out there want to publish their small games… but I don’t see any hostings working this way…

Any help or ideas on how to stream money directly to hosting account to avoid taxes?

Maybe there are such hosting providers and I just didn’t look for them well enough, i hope?