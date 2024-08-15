Strange Rendering Issue with CSS Flexbox on Specific Browsers - Need Insights

Hi everyone,

I’ve encountered a strange issue while working on a project for Vapors.pk, and I’m hoping the community might have some insights. The problem is related to CSS Flexbox and how it renders differently on specific browsers, particularly when using nested flex containers.

Here’s the situation:

On a page I’m developing, I have a main container set to display: flex , with multiple child elements also using Flexbox. Everything looks perfect on Chrome and Firefox, but when I test it on Safari (especially on iOS), the layout breaks. The child elements don’t align as expected, and the margins collapse, causing the design to look off.

Here’s a simplified version of the code:

<div class="parent-container"> <div class="child-flex"> <!-- Content --> </div> <div class="child-flex"> <!-- Content --> </div> </div>

.parent-container { display: flex; flex-direction: column; } .child-flex { display: flex; margin: 10px; }

Issue:

The child elements within .parent-container are not aligning properly on Safari.

are not aligning properly on Safari. Margins between the .child-flex elements are collapsing in a way that doesn’t happen on Chrome or Firefox.

elements are collapsing in a way that doesn’t happen on Chrome or Firefox. I’ve tried adding -webkit-flex prefixes and other browser-specific hacks, but nothing seems to solve the problem entirely.

Question:

Has anyone experienced similar issues with Flexbox rendering inconsistencies across different browsers, particularly Safari? What solutions or workarounds have you found effective in maintaining consistent layouts across all browsers?

I’m considering whether it might be a better idea to switch to a different layout method or if there’s a more reliable way to handle this with Flexbox.

For those who want to see the problem in action, I’ve set up a demo on my site Vapors.pk (Note: This is on a live project, so please excuse any unfinished sections).

Looking forward to hearing your thoughts and potential solutions!