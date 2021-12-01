Hello,
We are having a strange CSS related issue. Which no matter what we have done persists!
Best to show it by reference. Please go here:
https://www.anoox.com/paid/adv_options.php
scroll down to middle of the page. See the section that has heading: Only 1
Now hold your mouse over the More button there. You will see that the window that Pops up
has the More button from panel next to it bleeding through!
Why is that? What is the solution to stop this?
Now it gets even stranger: if you hold your Mouse over the More button of 3rd panel that 2nd panel More button does not bleed through!
Thanks