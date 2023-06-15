Storing a business' open hours?

I want to find a way to store a businesses hours of operation in such a manner that it can be queried easily on the front-end. For example, suppose I want a filter that will filter for businesses that are open at the current day and time, and another filter that will filter for businesses that are open tomorrow. Does anybody have a good way to do this?

The best I can come up with is to use a JSON array of “day/time blocks” for the hours that the business is open. What seems to be tricky is dealing with businesses that are closed for certain times during the day, such as a business that’s open form 09:00AM until 11:00AM, and then closed between 11:01AM and 12:00PM, then re-opens from 12:00PM until 5:00PM.