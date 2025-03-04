Stop visitors downloading files

I want to stop anyone from downloading certain file types from my site. I can deny access to one file type using
<Files "*.sqlite">
Order Allow,Deny
Deny from All
</Files>
but how do I disallow downloading of other types as well?
I’m not sure this is the best solution, but one option would be to block all file downloads except specific allowed types. For example (using Apache 2.4+ syntax):
<FilesMatch ".*">
Require all denied
</FilesMatch>
<FilesMatch "\.(html|css|js|jpg|png|gif)$">
Require all granted
</FilesMatch>
This blocks everything by default and only allows access to
.html,
.css,
.js,
.jpg,
.png, and
.gif files.