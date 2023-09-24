Stop record from submitting if mobile no already exist in database table

I have small registration form which have following fields Idno, Name and Mobile No. I want to knew that How can I stop my form from submitting and generating an error if mobile no already existed in database . Here is code of my simple form


		 <form method="POST" action="form1.php">	
						
				
		<div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
		<label>ID No:</label> <input type="text" name= "idno"  id= "idno" class="form-control" >
		</div> </div> 
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
		<label>Name:</label> <input type="text" name= "name"  id= "name" class="form-control" Required >
		</div> </div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
		<label>Mobile No:</label> <input type="text" name= "mob"  id= "mob" class="form-control">
		</div> </div></div>
<input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit">

Here is backend

<?php
    // getting all values from the HTML form
    if(isset($_POST['submit']))
    {

        $idno = $_POST['idno'];
        $name = $_POST['name'];
  	$mob = $_POST['mob'];
	
    }

    // database details
    $host = "localhost";
    $username = "root";
    $password = "";
    $dbname = "hmis";

    // creating a connection
    $con = mysqli_connect($host, $username, $password, $dbname);

    // to ensure that the connection is made
    if (!$con)
    {
        die("Connection failed!" . mysqli_connect_error());
    }

    // using sql to create a data entry query
    $sql = "INSERT INTO person (idno,  name, mob)
 VALUES ('$idno', '$name', '$mob')"; 

   
  
    // send query to the database to add values and confirm if successful
    $rs = mysqli_query($con, $sql);
    if($rs)
    {
        echo "";
    }
  

    // close connection
    mysqli_close($con);

?>