Stop record from submitting if mobile no already exist in database table

I have small registration form which have following fields Idno, Name and Mobile No. I want to knew that How can I stop my form from submitting and generating an error if mobile no already existed in database . Here is code of my simple form
<form method="POST" action="form1.php">
<div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>ID No:</label> <input type="text" name= "idno" id= "idno" class="form-control" >
</div> </div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Name:</label> <input type="text" name= "name" id= "name" class="form-control" Required >
</div> </div>
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Mobile No:</label> <input type="text" name= "mob" id= "mob" class="form-control">
</div> </div></div>
<input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit">
Here is backend
<?php
// getting all values from the HTML form
if(isset($_POST['submit']))
{
$idno = $_POST['idno'];
$name = $_POST['name'];
$mob = $_POST['mob'];
}
// database details
$host = "localhost";
$username = "root";
$password = "";
$dbname = "hmis";
// creating a connection
$con = mysqli_connect($host, $username, $password, $dbname);
// to ensure that the connection is made
if (!$con)
{
die("Connection failed!" . mysqli_connect_error());
}
// using sql to create a data entry query
$sql = "INSERT INTO person (idno, name, mob)
VALUES ('$idno', '$name', '$mob')";
// send query to the database to add values and confirm if successful
$rs = mysqli_query($con, $sql);
if($rs)
{
echo "";
}
// close connection
mysqli_close($con);
?>