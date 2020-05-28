Stop items matching the height of other items in flex (bootstrap 4)

Hi,

I have a row with 3 columns in. Each column is not the same height and I would like them to be staggered in height rather than all being equal height and matching the height of the tallest one.

Is this possible?

I’ve tried using float: left on the columns, but can’t seem to get it to work.

This is an example:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/o279dmw6/2/

I would like them to be aligned to the bottom so it looks as though the middle one is higher than the other.

Can anyone suggest a way to do this?

Thanks!