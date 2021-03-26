Stop direct (bot) access to my website forms

Hi All

I have built a new website that is for Australians only and pretty much as soon as I went live there was a massive amount of spam signups.

I have added the Google CAPTURE code to the signup form as well which has helped a lot with not allowing bot accounts to sign up however some are still getting through.

Yesterday I added code to the website that checks what country you are in and only lets people in Australia through… I am still getting spam email addresses trying to signup though.

I have added code this morning that gets the IP address and location of these email addresses and they are from outside Australia which makes me think that there is some sort of bot, or bots, that have mapped my website and is directly linking to my forms rather than coming to my website… if they were coming to my website they would be blocked.

Any suggestions on what I can do to stop anyone from outside Australia from access any of the website?

Thanks for any help.

mrmbarnes