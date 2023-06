Hey guys I’m Emka Emmanuel Katto From Uganda,

I would like my “Tabs Menu” element to stay on screen while scrolling, more specifically: I would like it to stick to the top of the screen when the element touch the top of the screen after scrolling.

I tried with the Sticky more but changing values on the top position doesn’t change anything as shown on the official tutorial.

Could someone give me some help with this?

Best Regards,

Emka Emmanuel Katto