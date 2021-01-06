Step through JSON until?

Hello, I require help with a JSON result that I am receiving. I want to get the results with jQuery, but anybody that can point me in the right direction would be good. What is going on is there is a node that is unique only with an extra member of current. It is in that current node where I need to retrieve the URI value listed there. How can this be done? Thanks

{ "children" : [ { "children" : [ { "duration" : 402, "id" : "3", "name" : "Belly - Africa.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Belly%20-%20Africa.mp4" }, { "duration" : 288, "id" : "4", "name" : "Beowulf - Sea Monsters.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Beowulf%20-%20Sea%20Monsters.mp4" }, { "duration" : 564, "id" : "5", "name" : "Bugsy - Transcendent.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Bugsy%20-%20Transcendent.mp4" }, { "duration" : 105, "id" : "6", "name" : "Cast Away - Faint.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Cast%20Away%20-%20Faint.mp4" }, { "duration" : 316, "id" : "7", "name" : "Die Hard - Twinky.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Die%20Hard%20-%20Twinky.mp4" }, { "current" : "current", "duration" : 293, "id" : "9", "name" : "Goodfellas - Growing Up.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Goodfellas%20-%20Growing%20Up.mp4" }, { "duration" : 149, "id" : "10", "name" : "Gotti - 5, 10 Years.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Gotti%20-%205,%2010%20Years.mp4" }, { "duration" : 360, "id" : "11", "name" : "Heat - Bank.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Heat%20-%20Bank.mp4" }, { "duration" : 356, "id" : "13", "name" : "Kick-Ass - Im Hit Girl.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Kick-Ass%20-%20Im%20Hit%20Girl.mp4" }, { "duration" : 230, "id" : "14", "name" : "Mambo Kings - Beautiful Maria.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Mambo%20Kings%20-%20Beautiful%20Maria.mp4" }, { "duration" : 365, "id" : "15", "name" : "Misery - Don Pa-rig-non it is.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Misery%20-%20Don%20Pa-rig-non%20it%20is.mp4" }, { "duration" : 435, "id" : "16", "name" : "Pink Panther SA - That felt good!.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Pink%20Panther%20SA%20-%20That%20felt%20good!.mp4" }, { "duration" : 268, "id" : "17", "name" : "Rush Hour 2 - Ch,mon.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Rush%20Hour%202%20-%20Ch,mon.mp4" }, { "duration" : 402, "id" : "18", "name" : "Silence of the Lambs - Think Marcus.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Silence%20of%20the%20Lambs%20-%20Think%20Marcus.mp4" }, { "duration" : 445, "id" : "19", "name" : "Terminator 2 - Get Down.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Terminator%202%20-%20Get%20Down.mp4" }, { "duration" : 163, "id" : "20", "name" : "The Dark Knight - Sky Hook.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/The%20Dark%20Knight%20-%20Sky%20Hook.mp4" }, { "duration" : 128, "id" : "21", "name" : "X2 - Night Crawler Save.mp4", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "leaf", "uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/X2%20-%20Night%20Crawler%20Save.mp4" } ], "id" : "1", "name" : "Playlist", "ro" : "ro", "type" : "node" }, { "children" : [], "id" : "2", "name" : "Media Library", "ro" : "ro", "type" : "node" } ], "id" : "0", "name" : "", "ro" : "rw", "type" : "node" }

Thanks for any suggestions.