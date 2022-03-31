Static site generator without posts

Is there a static site generator that does not do posts (blogs/weblogs)? Certainly static site generators like Jekyll and Hugo can be used to generate a typical website without any posts. If there is such a thing as one that does not even support posts then I am interested.

GitHub Pages support Jekyll; I do not know if it supports other static site generators. GitLab Pages supports many others and that is how I learned about static site generators.

Static site generators are new to me but I think that the way Jekyll and Hugo work is that they have built-in support of a default menu of posts but not other types of pages. I think it would be useful for a static site generator to have built-in support of a default menu of pages, not posts. As I said, static site generators can work, I just am interested in knowing if there is something designed in a manner more consistent with my needs.