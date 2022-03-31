Static site generator without posts

Is there a static site generator that does not do posts (blogs/weblogs)? Certainly static site generators like Jekyll and Hugo can be used to generate a typical website without any posts. If there is such a thing as one that does not even support posts then I am interested.

GitHub Pages support Jekyll; I do not know if it supports other static site generators. GitLab Pages supports many others and that is how I learned about static site generators.

Static site generators are new to me but I think that the way Jekyll and Hugo work is that they have built-in support of a default menu of posts but not other types of pages. I think it would be useful for a static site generator to have built-in support of a default menu of pages, not posts. As I said, static site generators can work, I just am interested in knowing if there is something designed in a manner more consistent with my needs.

If you’re looking into static site generation you may want to look into Netlify as well. Super easy to set up, connected to GitLab or GitHub. It’s easy to get started, it supports custom domains including free SSL. I use it for my own blog and I’m really happy with it.