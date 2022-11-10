Static DB Query for all clients

Hi,
On my apache server, there is a php script to query mysql db.
Front-end is handled by react and I run this script via axios.
the query is static, i get same result for all clients, for example I show last 2 hour record of temperature data. Front-end page is refreshed in every 5 seconds to update the data.
According to this design, if I have 10 clients, in each 5 seconds 10 clients are queriying my db for the same data.
Since the query is static, I think that this system is not well optimised.
I dream that on server, there should be one connection to db in each 5 seconds and all clients (10 or more) should fetch the data from server buffer periodically.
Since i am not an experienced web developer, I dont know the terminolgy to achieve this.
Any suggestion or thought is appreciated.
Thanks,
Hi,
Depends on how long the query takes.
Do you have any performance issues? If not, leave it as it is.
Do not optimize what is not needed to be.
If the query is very slow, I would check if I can optimize the query at a first step.
So if you have a simple query like “SELECT … FROM … WHERE …” it makes no sense to safe the data somewhere else to send it to the client, because normally you will not read the data from this other place more fast then from the DB itself.
If you have a complicated query with many JOIN or, more worse, many sub selects, you can create a new table in the database which you fill with the result of your query. In the server site script you then read this table and check if the data in the table is older then 5 seconds. If so, you refresh the table before you read it and send the data back to the client.