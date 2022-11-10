Static DB Query for all clients

Depends on how long the query takes.

Do you have any performance issues? If not, leave it as it is.

Do not optimize what is not needed to be.

If the query is very slow, I would check if I can optimize the query at a first step.

So if you have a simple query like “SELECT … FROM … WHERE …” it makes no sense to safe the data somewhere else to send it to the client, because normally you will not read the data from this other place more fast then from the DB itself.

If you have a complicated query with many JOIN or, more worse, many sub selects, you can create a new table in the database which you fill with the result of your query. In the server site script you then read this table and check if the data in the table is older then 5 seconds. If so, you refresh the table before you read it and send the data back to the client.