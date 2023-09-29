State of HTML Survey

There is a new survey from the people who hold the annual “State of CSS” surveys, which looks to learn who knows what about frameworks, innovations, etc in CSS. It’s a great resource for you to see how well you’re keeping up with the latest in the industry.

Well, now they’ve done the same but focusing on HTML Go take it, see what you know and what you don’t. Then come back and share what you found interesting, even what you think shouldn’t be there.

survey.devographics.com Devographics Surveys State of JavaScript, CSS, GraphQL and friends

EDIT: I’m taking it now, and there are additional markers during the survey. If you’ve used it, you can mark whether you’d use it again. If you’ve never used it, you can mark whether it’s something you’d be interested in, whether you’ve heard of it or not.