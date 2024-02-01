SQL Server DateDiff oddity

Databases
1

Found an oddity that I’m hoping @r937 can explain to me but if anyone else has insight, I’d appreciate understanding why this occurred.

I have a legacy system that stores date values in strings instead of date fields(much to my chagrin).

I have a field where the value is ALWAYS a valid date, and the query I ran into this oddity looks for dates between 60 and 180 days old. For some reason, this month, the query got an error.

image
image941×187 13.7 KB

I was able to work around it because we have that particular date stored on another table as an actual, you know, date. I know, I know…two tables, same data…why? Simple answer is this product is normalization hell

But what really threw me is if I move that DATEDIFF statement into the select statement and remove it from the where clause, the select statement returns data for each and every record.

image
image1011×307 24.1 KB

So my question comes down to why the DATEDIFF fails in the where clause but works in the select?

2

Maybe the converted date is not valid? Have you checked all dates?

3

I did.

  • All of the records returned a 1 for the ISDATE() function.
  • All records seemingly reported a valid date out of the CONVERT function
  • All records had a valid value for the DATEDIFF

Unless the SELECT is dropping any invalid rows, I’m confused. But I expected to get an error in the SELECT as well, but I don’t.