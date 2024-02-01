SQL Server DateDiff oddity

Found an oddity that I’m hoping @r937 can explain to me but if anyone else has insight, I’d appreciate understanding why this occurred.

I have a legacy system that stores date values in strings instead of date fields(much to my chagrin).

I have a field where the value is ALWAYS a valid date, and the query I ran into this oddity looks for dates between 60 and 180 days old. For some reason, this month, the query got an error.



I was able to work around it because we have that particular date stored on another table as an actual, you know, date. I know, I know…two tables, same data…why? Simple answer is this product is normalization hell

But what really threw me is if I move that DATEDIFF statement into the select statement and remove it from the where clause, the select statement returns data for each and every record.



So my question comes down to why the DATEDIFF fails in the where clause but works in the select?