SQL MariaDB syntax error

Hello! So I am trying to get a feature of my code working where I check if the username/email is already taken. I am hitting a roadblock though with a weird error about syntax. But another query with almost the same syntax works fine! Here is the error:


) Fatal error: Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near '(username, email) VALUES('test','123@45.com')' at line 1 in C:\xampp\htdocs\Refactored\lib\DatabaseHelper.class.php on line 27

and

( ! ) PDOException: SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near '(username, email) VALUES('test','123@45.com')' at line 1 in C:\xampp\htdocs\Refactored\lib\DatabaseHelper.class.php on line 27

This is my code for that function, everything else is working fine:

public function createUser($user) {

    $sql = "SELECT * FROM users(username, email) VALUES(?,?)";

    $statement = DatabaseHelper::runQuery($this->connection, $sql, Array($user->getUsername(), $user->getEmail()));

    $row = $statement->fetch();

    if($row->rowCount() > 0) {

        if ($username == $row['username']) {

            echo "Username exists";

        } elseif ($email == $row['email']) {

            echo "Email exists";

        }       

    } else {

        $hashed_password = password_hash($user->getPassword(), PASSWORD_DEFAULT);

        $sql = "INSERT INTO users(username, password, email) VALUES(?,?,?)";

        $statement = DatabaseHelper::runQuery($this->connection, $sql, Array($user->getUsername(), $hashed_password, $user->getEmail()));

    }

    }

I think this is the problem:

$sql = "SELECT * FROM users(username, email) VALUES(?,?)";

But it looks correct and I feel the rest of my code is correct. I do not know what MariaDB is but maybe my database is hitting a problem?

Thanks in advance for any help!

You have to look at your DatabaseHelper class " \lib\DatabaseHelper.class.php on line 27"

I know I looked there and other functions use it just fine, but here is that code:

public static function runQuery($pdo, $sql, $parameters=array())     {

        // Ensure parameters are in an array

        if (!is_array($parameters)) {

            $parameters = array($parameters);

        }

        $statement = null;

        if (count($parameters) > 0) {

            // Use a prepared statement if parameters 

            $statement = $pdo->prepare($sql);

            $executedOk = $statement->execute($parameters);

            if (! $executedOk) {

                throw new PDOException;

            }

        } else {

            // Execute a normal query     

            $statement = $pdo->query($sql); 

            if (!$statement) {

                throw new PDOException;

            }

        }

        return $statement;

    }

This is line 27:
$executedOk = $statement->execute($parameters);

you are correct, that is indeed the problem

i don’t do php, but try this –

SELECT 'oh, hai' 
  FROM users
 WHERE username = ?
   AND email = ?
Got it! Thank you!

You are already off to a bad start. Do not do this. You are building in a Race Condition. Rather, put a unique constraint on the username and email fields, attempt the insert and capture the duplicate error if any and handle however you want.

this is the correct answer

however, i should just like to point out how exceedingly unlikely that race condition will be – two users, each vying to establish the same userid, or the same email, at almost exactly the same time?

as Charlie Chan used to say, “i don’t think so, no”

I do have them as a unique constraint in the database. I just wanted my own error to show up instead of it erroring from phpmyadmin. Also yes, I used an OR instead of an AND:

$sql = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE username=? OR email=?";

thanks!

you’re letting users use phpmyadmin and you’re trying to hide a mysql error message from them?

Sorry, I’m not sure what you are referring to. I think I’m protected against sql injection if thats what you are referring to. Thats not all my code. Care to elaborate for me? - thanks

you said phpmyadmin

did you mean php?

because phpmyadmin is a piece of crap ('scuse my french) that should never be given to users

php is really good at trapping mysql error conditions and letting you construct your own error messages – there’s no need for a separate SELECT before your INSERT