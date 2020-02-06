Sql for deleting with join

The code below produces the quote below.
$sql="SELECT id, geo, name FROM geo";
$sql=mysqli_query($databaseConnect, $sql);
while ( $rows = mysqli_fetch_assoc($sql) ) {
echo '(' .$rows['id']. ') ' .$rows['geo'].' (' .$rows['name']. ')[br]';
}
And the code above produces the quote below.
$sql="SELECT mom, son FROM geoGroup ORDER BY mom, son";
$sql=mysqli_query($databaseConnect, $sql);
while ( $rows = mysqli_fetch_assoc($sql) ) {
echo '(' .$rows['mom']. ') ' .$rows['son'].'[br]';
}
And the code below produces the quote below
$sql="SELECT mom, son, geo FROM geoGroup, geo
WHERE mom=id AND name='Jane'
ORDER BY mom, son";
$sql=mysqli_query($databaseConnect, $sql);
I like to delete the result above from geoGroup.
The following is one of trials, but it seems not to work.
$sql="DELETE FROM geoGroup, geo
WHERE mom=id AND name='Jane'";
$sql=mysqli_query($databaseConnect, $sql);
Can I make the deleting code above to work with your help?