SQL code which prevents sql injection attacks

bolton
#1
Hi guys
Im trying to write some code which inserts values into the database and protects from sql injections.
So far I have:
$sql = "
INSERT INTO users (title,firstname,surname)
VALUES
(:title,:firstname,:surname)";
$q = $conn->prepare($sql);
$q->execute(
array(
':title' => $title,
':firstname' => $firstname,
':surname' => $surname
)
);
Will that do the job? Thanks
Yes this is safe for SQLInjections.
If I remember right the statement name in the array is without the double point or?
rpkamp
#3
Both with and without the colon work.
1 Like
bolton
#4
Ah great, thanks. So I dont have to bind it? I was reading a tutorial saying you had to bind the data after you prepare it, but another tutorial didnt mention the binding part, so I got confused.