SQL code which prevents sql injection attacks

PHP
#1

Hi guys

Im trying to write some code which inserts values into the database and protects from sql injections.

So far I have:

$sql = "
	  INSERT INTO users (title,firstname,surname) 
	  VALUES 
	  (:title,:firstname,:surname)";
	$q = $conn->prepare($sql);
	$q->execute(
		array(
			':title' => $title,
			':firstname' => $firstname,
			':surname' => $surname
		)
	);

Will that do the job? Thanks

#2

Yes this is safe for SQLInjections.

If I remember right the statement name in the array is without the double point or?

#3

Both with and without the colon work.

#4

Ah great, thanks. So I dont have to bind it? I was reading a tutorial saying you had to bind the data after you prepare it, but another tutorial didnt mention the binding part, so I got confused.