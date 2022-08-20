SQL code which prevents sql injection attacks

Hi guys

Im trying to write some code which inserts values into the database and protects from sql injections.

So far I have:

$sql = " INSERT INTO users (title,firstname,surname) VALUES (:title,:firstname,:surname)"; $q = $conn->prepare($sql); $q->execute( array( ':title' => $title, ':firstname' => $firstname, ':surname' => $surname ) );

Will that do the job? Thanks