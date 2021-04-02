Spotify api request access token issue

I’m trying to request the access token from the spotify API, I made it thru the first part with logging in, but I cant figure out the correct curl.

This is my code

$auth_token = $_GET['code']; $clientSecret = '11111111111'; $url = 'https://accounts.spotify.com/api/token'; $clientID = '22222222222'; $redirect_uri = 'https://www.mydomain.com/test/spotify'; $oauthFields = array( 'client_id' => $clientID, 'client_secret' => $clientSecret, 'grant_type' => 'authorization_code', 'code' => $auth_token, 'redirect_uri' => $redirect_uri); $parameters = http_build_query($oauthFields); $ch = curl_init(); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url.$parameters); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, count($oauthFields)); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $parameters); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_USERAGENT, 'Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 6.0; Windows NT 5.1; SV1; .NET CLR 1.0.3705; .NET CLR 1.1.4322)'); $urlResponse = curl_exec($ch); curl_close($ch); $spotify = json_decode($urlResponse);