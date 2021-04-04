Spaces in GET[]

i have a form, and when I submit it, the URL changes to
&manufacturer=Guntermann & Drunck…
But when I
echo $_GET['manufacturer'}
I only get the first word, can I not assign the whole string to the variable?
Look up URL-encoding.
If the space had worked, the
& would have been the next thing to throw it out.