Spaces in GET[]

PHP
i have a form, and when I submit it, the URL changes to
&manufacturer=Guntermann & Drunck…
But when I

echo $_GET['manufacturer'}

I only get the first word, can I not assign the whole string to the variable?

Look up URL-encoding.

PHP: urlencode - Manual

If the space had worked, the & would have been the next thing to throw it out.