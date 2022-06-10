Sort html select box but ignore the option that says Select

HI
I’ve got a dyamically created html select box that i need to sort alphabetically but ignore the placeholder/option that says Select…
I’ve tired the following but realised the select box doens’t have an ID only a Name
any ideas?
<select style="width:250px" name="sortbyco">
<option value="">Select2</option>
<!--I would like to keep this at the top-->
<option value="40934">Africa (CAF)</option>
<option value="44624">Asia (AFC)</option>
<option value="29521">Europe (UEFA)</option>
<option value="43099">North & Central America (CONCACAF)</option>
<option value="38731">South America (CONMEBOL)</option>
<option value="46617">Oceania (OFC)</option>
<option value="40934">Africa (CAF2)</option>
</select>
$("#sortbyco").append($("#sortbyco option:gt(0)").sort(function (a, b) {
return a.text == b.text ? 0 : a.text < b.text ? -1 : 1;
}));