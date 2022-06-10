Sort html select box but ignore the option that says Select

HI

I’ve got a dyamically created html select box that i need to sort alphabetically but ignore the placeholder/option that says Select…

I’ve tired the following but realised the select box doens’t have an ID only a Name

any ideas?

<select style="width:250px" name="sortbyco"> <option value="">Select2</option> <!--I would like to keep this at the top--> <option value="40934">Africa (CAF)</option> <option value="44624">Asia (AFC)</option> <option value="29521">Europe (UEFA)</option> <option value="43099">North & Central America (CONCACAF)</option> <option value="38731">South America (CONMEBOL)</option> <option value="46617">Oceania (OFC)</option> <option value="40934">Africa (CAF2)</option> </select>