Sort alphanumeric values in SQL Server

1.These are my actual values I want to sort.
2.Yes , the above mentioned code which was I tried to sort values but it didn’t work 100%
this solution fails for two digit alphanumeric values occurs along with single digit alphanumeric values
i.e: 2,2a*,2aa,2ab*,2b,2c
2aa,2ab should come at last
3.The dbms is SQL Server 2017
can you please explain in words, not with examples, how your sort order should work
for example…
“sort all 1- and 2-byte LineNo values together first, followed by all values longer than 2 bytes after that, and within those two groups, sort by LineNo”
ORDER
BY CASE WHEN LEN(LineNo ) > 2
THEN 'humpty'
ELSE 'dumpty' END
, LineNo
I cannot test it because I am sitting at the airport waiting for my flight but what about a very simple solution
ORDER BY LENGTH(colname), colname
What do you have going on that you need to do this?
no, that’s not it
OP wants to see this –
2
2a
2b
2c
3
3a
by sorting on
LENGTH(colname) first, you get all 1-character codes first, so
3 would be up after
2 and ahead of
2a
Actually, that is not what he wants. look at his post again. His expected result is not a real sort which is why I asked what he needs that for.
how can you say that??? i copied directly from OP’s post which said “Expected result:”
My bad. Too many hours staring at the screen.
You are right.
Let’s try this one
ORDER BY colname REGEXP '^[0-9]’, colname REGEXP ’^[^0-9]’
sorry, that gives “Incorrect syntax near ‘REGEXP’.”
you guys are welcome to test your solutions in sqlfiddle.com
here’s the schema setup –
create table t
( x varchar(5) );
insert into t values
('2'),('2a'),('2aa'),('2ab'),('2b'),('2c'),
('3'),('3a'),('3aa'),('3ab'),('3b'),('3c');
my solution works exactly as desired, by the way
You solution works only for digits from 0-9. I guess there might be more entries with greater digits in the real scheme.
still waiting for @saravanacse1 to state the actual parameters of the problem in words
perhaps there are no entries with more than one digit
my solution works perfectly for the given data
This is how I implement the logic but it was not working
Data source/expected result
17A Post-1986 depreciation adjustment
17B Adjusted gain or loss
17C Depletion (other than oil & gas)
17D Oil, gas, & geothermal—gross income
17E Oil, gas, & geothermal—deductions
17F Other AMT items
18A Tax-exempt interest income
18B Other tax-exempt income
18C Nondeductible expenses
20C Fuel tax credit information
20D Qualified rehabilitation expenditures (other than rental real estate)
20E Basis of energy property
20F Recapture of low-income housing credit (section 42(j)(5))
20G Recapture of low-income housing credit (other)
20H Recapture of investment credit
20I Recapture of other credits
20J Look-back interest—completed long-term contracts
20K Look-back interest—income forecast method
20L Dispositions of property with section 179 deductions
20M Recapture of section 179 deduction
20N Interest expense for corporate partners
20O Section 453(l)(3) information
20P Section 453A(c) information
20Q Section 1260(b) information
20R Interest allocable to production expenditures
20S CCF nonqualified withdrawals
20T Depletion information—oil and gas
20V UBTI Ordinary
20V UBTI Capital Gain/(Loss) & Sec. 1256
20W Precontribution gain (loss)
20X Reserved
20Y Net investment income
20Z Section 199A information
20AA Section 704(c) information
20AB Section 751 gain (loss)
20AC Section 1(h)(5) gain (loss)
20AD Deemed section 1250 unrecaptured gain
20AE Excess taxable income
20AF Excess business interest income
20AG Gross receipts for section 59A(e)
20AH Other information
M-1 Unrealized & Other Book-Tax Differences
M-1 Tax Exempt Income
M-1 Non-Ded Expense
M-1 U.S. Tax Withholding
M-2 Other Increase/(Decrease)
drop Table if exists #temp2
SELECT dbo.udf_GetNumber([K1LineNo]) number,K1LineName,[K1LineNo],
PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',[K1LineNo]) num_index,
STUFF([K1LineNo], PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',[K1LineNo]), 2, '' ) num_val,
SUBSTRING( [K1LineNo], PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',[K1LineNo]) , 50 ) string_val,
OVER() AS TotalRows ,row_number() over (
Order By CASE
WHEN ISNUMERIC([K1LineNo])=1
THEN CAST([K1LineNo] as int)
WHEN PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',[K1LineNo]) > 1
THEN CAST( LEFT( [K1LineNo], PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',[K1LineNo]) - 1) as int)
ELSE 2147483648
END,
CASE
WHEN ISNUMERIC([K1LineNo])=1
THEN NULL
WHEN PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',[K1LineNo]) > 1
THEN SUBSTRING( [K1LineNo], PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',[K1LineNo]) , 50 )
ELSE [K1LineNo]
END ,
CASE
WHEN LEN(SUBSTRING( [K1LineNo], PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',[K1LineNo]) , 50 ) )=2
THEN STUFF([K1LineNo], PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',[K1LineNo]), 2, '' )
ELSE [K1LineNo]
END
)*100 as r_n
into #temp2
FROM [Table] WHERE [K1LineNo]!=''
ORDER BY
CASE
WHEN ISNUMERIC(K1LineNo)=1
THEN CAST(K1LineNo as int)
WHEN PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',K1LineNo) > 1
THEN CAST( LEFT( K1LineNo, PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',K1LineNo) - 1) as int)
ELSE 2147483648
END,
CASE
WHEN ISNUMERIC(K1LineNo)=1
THEN NULL
WHEN PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',K1LineNo) > 1
THEN SUBSTRING( K1LineNo, PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',K1LineNo) , 50 )
ELSE K1LineNo
END ,
CASE
WHEN LEN(SUBSTRING( [K1LineNo], PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',[K1LineNo]) , 50 ) )=2
THEN STUFF([K1LineNo], PATINDEX('%[^0-9]%',[K1LineNo]), 2, '' )
ELSE [K1LineNo]
END
SELECT * FROM #temp2
are you sure now? you’re not going to change your mind again? because in your original post, there were no 2-digit numerical prefixes, only 1-digit
so… okay, try this –
ORDER
BY CASE WHEN ISNUMERIC(SUBSTRING(LineNo,1,1)) = 0
THEN 'moe'
WHEN LEN(LineNo) > 3
THEN 'larry'
ELSE 'curly' END
, LineNo
The number prefix may be of any size it varies from 0,1,1a,1aa,1b,…20,20a,20b,20aa.
ORDER
BY CASE WHEN ISNUMERIC(SUBSTRING(LineNo,1,1)) = 0
THEN 'moe'
WHEN LEN(LineNo) > 3
THEN 'larry'
ELSE 'curly' END
This solution used only to check the condition , how to process inside THEN and WHEN block ?
so at most 2 digits, then? my solution covers this
i’m sorry, could you rephrase this please?
also, did you test it? does it work for you?
CASE WHEN ISNUMERIC(SUBSTRING(LineNo,1,1)) = 0
THEN '**moe**'
WHEN LEN(LineNo) > 3
THEN '**larry**'
ELSE '**curly**' END
what should be used in the place of ‘moe’, ‘larry’,‘curly’ ?
whatever you like, but i would leave them just as is
did you at least try it? how did it work? (hint: it worked fine)
To make it more flexibel you can use this
select x from t order by cast(substr(x, 1 ,5) as unsigned), x
Here is the complete fiddle
https://www.db-fiddle.com/f/9F1BndGCQUyyZJyRg5yf8w/1
The substr is only nessesary if you have numbers in the String behind the numbers to sort for. You can change the 5 to 3 if the maximum number is 999 for exmple