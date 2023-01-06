Some questions on book publication years and back-end language.

Hi.

I am new to Web Design/Web Development and would like your guidance.

I have a keen interest in car modifications. I would like to create a website which would allow users to upload photos/videos of their car modifications and to add a description with the upload. I would like other users to be able to comment on the modifications and up/down vote each modification in order to create a ranking/a favourite by the month/year. With each comment added it should grow the site’s activity levels.

I understand I will need to learn HTML/CSS/JavaScript as front-end languages. The Jon Duckett books are highly rated but some are quite old.

HTML and CSS - published 2011.

https://www.amazon.com/HTML-CSS-Design-Build-Websites/dp/1118008189

JavaScript and iQuery - published 2014.

https://www.amazon.com/JavaScript-JQuery-Interactive-Front-End-Development/dp/1118531647/ref=d_pd_sbs_sccl_2_1/144-2012933-7847318?pd_rd_w=q4xV5&content-id=amzn1.sym.3676f086-9496-4fd7-8490-77cf7f43f846&pf_rd_p=3676f086-9496-4fd7-8490-77cf7f43f846&pf_rd_r=PNC06KZDWRSW38MYXFC8&pd_rd_wg=ImnkH&pd_rd_r=4e52d104-80b4-411c-85ab-b9c8819cdcb6&pd_rd_i=1118531647&psc=1

PHP and MySQL - published 2022 (so current).

https://www.amazon.com/PHP-MySQL-Server-side-Web-Development/dp/1119149223/ref=sr_1_1?crid=12L9VSQXP8MPL&keywords=php&qid=1672851668&s=books&sprefix=php%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C155&sr=1-1

Question 1 - Would the above books, and their published years, still be current for someone learning today, or should I seek more recently published books?

Question 2 - If HTML/CSS/JavaScript are grouped together then should I purchase a book that teaches them all together, such as the below book?

https://www.amazon.com/Learning-Web-Design-Beginners-JavaScript/dp/1491960205/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=learning+web+design&qid=1672851788&s=books&sprefix=learning+web%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C155&sr=1-1

I’m pretty set on needing to learn HTML/CSS/JavaScript and MySQL but the back-end programming language I am not set on. I see many books on PHP and MySQL together so I assume they are well suited to each other. I also understand that PHP (although quite often spoken negatively of on forums - even for PHP 8.x??) is suited to Web Development.

Question 3 - For my aim, is PHP and MySQL (such as the 2022 Jon Duckett book) a good choice of languages or should I choose Python, Go, Ruby, etc… as the back-end language and why?

Question 4 - I will be paying for the software (unless freeware) and hosting myself, so it would be nice to use languages that are cheap to host by a hosting service/company.

I do not wish for a career in hardcore software/web development. I dabbled with it many years ago and didn’t enjoy it. The enjoyment here will be the end result. However, should I find I do enjoy it and seek a change of career, I would be prioritising the number of opportunities rather than the high salary (meaning for instance - I’d prefer 100 job opportunities at $50k rather than 10 job opportunities at $80k). I would imagine many companies need web expertise and not necessary the full blown ASP.NET/C#/Java skillset. I am getting ahead of myself here but thought I’d mention this in case it sways the languages you suggest I use.

You may suggest I follow videos instead of purchasing books, but I find a good book will bridge the languages so it makes more sense, especially for a novice.

Finally, I’m aware a popular website has potential for generating revenue through advertisements. If my website becomes a success then I would like for this too. I’m mentioning it in case it influences what languages to use.

Thank you in advance.