Hello all,

Some fonts look extra bold and fuzzy under FireFox, they do not look perfect as they should.

And they look perfect other browsers.

You can see an example for example here:

https://www.anoox.com/contact_us.php?reason=partnering

where you can see the labels of Form fields that are in this font called dosis look bold and fuzzy under FireFox ! and they look perfect under Chrome, IE, Opera, etc.

Do you have any solution to this font display problem of FireFox?

Thanks.

Fire_Fox_Fonts_look|690x388