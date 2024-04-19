[SOLVED][JavaScript/HTML5] - How To Detect If An Audio File Has Been Loaded?

Hi,

We are stuck on something:

How can we detect if an audio file has been loaded?

We are currently rewriting the entire source code for image/audio loading…

Let us know, thanks!

Jesse

function sleep(ms) { return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms)); }

function LoadIndividualSound(index, path) { TotalNumberOfSounds++; sleep(time*multiplier).then(() => { SoundArray[index] = document.createElement("Audio"); SoundArray[index].src = path; SoundArray[index].preLoad = "auto"; }); multiplier++; }