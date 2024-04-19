[SOLVED] - How To Detect If An Audio File Has Been Loaded?

Hi,
We are stuck on something:
How can we detect if an audio file has been loaded?
We are currently rewriting the entire source code for image/audio loading…
Let us know, thanks!
Jesse
function sleep(ms) {
return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms));
}
function LoadIndividualSound(index, path)
{
TotalNumberOfSounds++;
sleep(time*multiplier).then(() => {
SoundArray[index] = document.createElement("Audio");
SoundArray[index].src = path;
SoundArray[index].preLoad = "auto";
});
multiplier++;
}
LoadIndividualSound(0, "./data/audio/effects/MenuClick.mp3");