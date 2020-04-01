[solved] How to customize the range Form Component in Bootstrap?

I’m reading from the SitePoint Library several of the Bootstrap for beginners books. Now, I’m mocking up a form with all of the Form Components (radio buttons, menus, etc.)

The defaults for the range component from Bootstrap v4.3.:

start is in the middle

there is no value display

How do I change the defaults?

slider start at far left (IE. position 0 of a (0,10) range)

display updating value

The code snippet from getBootstrap shows class properties for min , max , step –Are there others that accomplish what I want?

<label for="customRange3">Example range</label> <input type="range" class="custom-range" min="0" max="5" step="0.5" id="customRange3">

Here is an example of what I want from CodePen. But, I don’t want to cargo-cult my page with code I don’t understand, when maybe I can achieve what I want from vanilla bootstrap??