Hi, how can I grow my Instagram account?
Instagram is the most popular social media with millions of active accounts. You have to engage yourself with it on a regular basis if you want to grow your Instagram account. And you have to follow all the instructions and become an active user.
Use # hashtags to boost your engagement so people can find your post easily. Engage the audience through stories using stickers. Share some of your information in carousel posts.Start collaborating with others through reels.