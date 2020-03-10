I have found this site but I don’t know how to implement it in my web page.
Can you tell me what to do please?
Social login buttons
I have found this site but I don’t know how to implement it in my web page.
Have you ever customized Bootstrap before? Will this be your first time?
You can’t put these into just any web page. You have to use Bootstrap. Is that what you are using now?
No, I have not used bootstrap before. I would like to have a login page with all these social buttons login, I think it’ awesome. I would be grateful if someone explained step-by-step how to do it.
Or if you know another way to do it, I don’t mind.