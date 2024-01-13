Slim Image Cropper PHP 8

Used to use SlimImageCropper to crop images before uploading on websites.

I get a 500 server error using php 8.

I know nothing about php classes or what could be causing the error with a newer version of php

the error is in the following code:

abstract class SlimStatus {

const FAILURE = ‘failure’;

const SUCCESS = ‘success’;

}

class Slim {

public static function getImages($inputName = 'slim') { $values = Slim::getPostData($inputName); // test for errors if ($values === false) { return false; } // determine if contains multiple input values, if is singular, put in array $data = array(); if (!is_array($values)) { $values = array($values); } // handle all posted fields foreach ($values as $value) { $inputValue = Slim::parseInput($value); if ($inputValue) { array_push($data, $inputValue); } } // return the data collected from the fields return $data; } // $value should be in JSON format private static function parseInput($value) { // if no json received, exit, don't handle empty input values. if (empty($value)) {return null;} // If magic quotes enabled if (get_magic_quotes_gpc()) { $value = stripslashes($value); } // The data is posted as a JSON String so to be used it needs to be deserialized first $data = json_decode($value); // shortcut $input = null; $actions = null; $output = null; $meta = null; if (isset ($data->input)) { $inputData = null; if (isset($data->input->image)) { $inputData = Slim::getBase64Data($data->input->image); } else if (isset($data->input->field)) { $filename = $_FILES[$data->input->field]['tmp_name']; if ($filename) { $inputData = file_get_contents($filename); } } $input = array( 'data' => $inputData, 'name' => $data->input->name, 'type' => $data->input->type, 'size' => $data->input->size, 'width' => $data->input->width, 'height' => $data->input->height, ); } if (isset($data->output)) { $outputDate = null; if (isset($data->output->image)) { $outputData = Slim::getBase64Data($data->output->image); } else if (isset ($data->output->field)) { $filename = $_FILES[$data->output->field]['tmp_name']; if ($filename) { $outputData = file_get_contents($filename); } } $output = array( 'data' => $outputData, 'name' => $data->output->name, 'type' => $data->output->type, 'width' => $data->output->width, 'height' => $data->output->height ); } if (isset($data->actions)) { $actions = array( 'crop' => $data->actions->crop ? array( 'x' => $data->actions->crop->x, 'y' => $data->actions->crop->y, 'width' => $data->actions->crop->width, 'height' => $data->actions->crop->height, 'type' => $data->actions->crop->type ) : null, 'size' => $data->actions->size ? array( 'width' => $data->actions->size->width, 'height' => $data->actions->size->height ) : null, 'rotation' => $data->actions->rotation, 'filters' => $data->actions->filters ? array( 'sharpen' => $data->actions->filters->sharpen ) : null ); } if (isset($data->meta)) { $meta = $data->meta; } // We've sanitized the base64data and will now return the clean file object return array( 'input' => $input, 'output' => $output, 'actions' => $actions, 'meta' => $meta ); } // $path should have trailing slash public static function saveFile($data, $name, $path = 'tmp/', $uid = true) { // Add trailing slash if omitted if (substr($path, -1) !== '/') { $path .= '/'; } // Test if directory already exists if(!is_dir($path)){ mkdir($path, 0755, true); } // Sanitize characters in file name $name = Slim::sanitizeFileName($name); // Let's put a unique id in front of the filename so we don't accidentally overwrite other files if ($uid) { $name = uniqid() . '_' . $name; } // Add name to path, we need the full path including the name to save the file $path = $path . $name; // store the file Slim::save($data, $path); // return the files new name and location return array( 'name' => $name, 'path' => $path ); } /** * Get data from remote URL * @param $url * @return string */ public static function fetchURL($url, $maxFileSize) { if (!ini_get('allow_url_fopen')) { return null; } $content = null; try { $content = @file_get_contents($url, false, null, 0, $maxFileSize); } catch(Exception $e) { return false; } return $content; } public static function outputJSON($data) { header('Content-Type: application/json'); echo json_encode($data); } /** * http://stackoverflow.com/a/2021729 * Remove anything which isn't a word, whitespace, number * or any of the following characters -_~,;[](). * If you don't need to handle multi-byte characters * you can use preg_replace rather than mb_ereg_replace * @param $str * @return string */ public static function sanitizeFileName($str) { // Basic clean up $str = preg_replace('([^\w\s\d\-_~,;\[\]\(\).])', '', $str); // Remove any runs of periods $str = preg_replace('([\.]{2,})', '', $str); return $str; } /** * Gets the posted data from the POST or FILES object. If was using Slim to upload it will be in POST (as posted with hidden field) if not enhanced with Slim it'll be in FILES. * @param $inputName * @return array|bool */ private static function getPostData($inputName) { $values = array(); if (isset($_POST[$inputName])) { $values = $_POST[$inputName]; } else if (isset($_FILES[$inputName])) { // Slim was not used to upload this file return false; } return $values; } /** * Saves the data to a given location * @param $data * @param $path * @return bool */ private static function save($data, $path) { if (!file_put_contents($path, $data)) { return false; } return true; } /** * Strips the "data:image..." part of the base64 data string so PHP can save the string as a file * @param $data * @return string */ private static function getBase64Data($data) { return base64_decode(preg_replace('#^data:image/\w+;base64,#i', '', $data)); }

}