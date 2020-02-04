slideToggle is not a function - footer menu issue

Hi there,

I have a sticky footer menu that I am trying to get to slide up when the user clicks it.

This is the code I have, but when I test it, it doesn’t slide up and I get an error.

footer.bottom-menu { width: 100%; position: fixed; bottom: 0; z-index: 1000; left: 0; } #footer-content-menu { display: none; } #footer-left { width: 20%; height: 145px; float: left; background-color: #5C4033; opacity: 0.8; } #footer-left h3 a { color: #B2816E; text-transform: lowercase; } #footer-right { width: 80%; height: 145px; float: right; background-color: #B29F63; opacity: 0.8; } .toggle-footer-menu { width: 100px; margin: 0 auto; padding: 10px; cursor: pointer; text-align: center; background-color: #B29F63; opacity: 0.8; border-top-left-radius: 5px; border-top-right-radius: 5px; }

<footer class="bottom-menu"> <div class="toggle-footer-menu">menu</div> <div id="footer-content-menu"> <div id="footer-right"> <ul class="lv"> <li><a href="?page=home" id="home">link</a></li> <li><a href="?page=about" id="about">link</a></li> <li><a href="?page=project" id="project">link</a></li> <li><a href="?page=contact" id="contact">link</a></li> </ul> </div> <div id="footer-left"> <h3><a href="?page=home">link</a></h3> </div> </div> </footer>

<script> jQuery(document).ready(function(){ jQuery(".toggle-footer-menu").click(function(){ jQuery("#footer-content-menu").slideToggle("slow"); }); }); </script>

This is the error I am getting:

index.html:508 Uncaught TypeError: jQuery(…).slideToggle is not a function

at HTMLDivElement. (index.html:508)

at HTMLDivElement.dispatch (jquery-3.4.1.slim.min.js:2)

at HTMLDivElement.v.handle (jquery-3.4.1.slim.min.js:2)