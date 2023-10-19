Slide Revolution dummy.png error?

Hello,

On my website www.agustipardo.es, I have a Slider Revolution presentation on the homepage. I have the Litespeedcache plugin installed, and when I analyze the website with pagespeed.web.dev, I get the following warning:

‘Shows images with low resolution’

regarding the following code:

rs-module#rev_slider_1_1 > rs-slides > rs-slide > img.rev-slidebg

<img data-lazyloaded=‘1’ src=‘//www.agustipardo.es/wp-content/plugins/revslider/public/assets/assets/dum…’ data-src=‘//www.agustipardo.es/wp-content/plugins/revslider/public/assets/assets/dum…’ alt=‘’ width=‘400’ height=‘267’ class=‘rev-slidebg tp-rs-img rs-lazyload entered litespeed-loaded’ data-lazyload=‘//www.agustipardo.es/wp-content/uploads/Carrusel6.webp’ data-no-retina=‘’ data-ll-status=‘loaded’:



Displayed size 400x267, Real size 1x1, Expected size 600x401.

The source of the problem appears to be a file generated by Revolution Slider called ‘dummy.png.’ Can you tell me if this is the case, what it’s used for, and what I can do to prevent this error detected by pagespeed.web.dev?

https://pagespeed.web.dev/analysis/https-www-agustipardo-es/bczu1ad13t?form_factor=mobile here you can see the error

Best regards