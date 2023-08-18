Slide out div with no overlay on the left and only hover on image

Hi,

I have the following fiddle:

What I am trying to do it have the div slide out from the left only when the the user hovers on the round image. Also, not to slide out when the yellow box is hovered over - i will be making this transparent or removing it.

The other thing is that I want to have the red slide out appear/start from behind the circula image. At the moment, the red is visible to the left of the image.

This is basically what I am trying to achieve:

I’m guessing it’s something to do with left or margin-left and maybe pointer-events ?

Any ideas what I would need to do?

Thanks!