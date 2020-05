Hi,

I have the following fiddle:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/fwekyh70/12/

What I am trying to do is to set the three slides on desktop to be the same width as a Bootstrap container, then follow down the same width on other devices.

As it’s full width, I am not sure how to do this. I guess I could use percentage, but obviously, this would depend on the user’s desktop.

Does anyone have any idea how I can do this?

Thanks!