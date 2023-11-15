Sitepoint 503?

I have noticed that Sitepoint is getting slower and slower. Several times I get this 503 error:

The Lambda function associated with the CloudFront distribution is invalid or doesn’t have the required permissions. We can’t connect to the server for this app or website at this time. There might be too much traffic or a configuration error. Try again later, or contact the app or website owner.

If you provide content to customers through CloudFront, you can find steps to troubleshoot and help prevent this error by reviewing the CloudFront documentation.