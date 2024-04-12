Site internal links opening in a new tab good idea or bad?

Hi there,
What is your opinion on having a navbar, only on the home page?
And the links from the navbar opens up in a new tab. I designed this website with a navbar on the home page only so all internal links open in new tabs. I did this, so that there is not a navbar on each page and to keep the pages uncluttered. I also have external links going to a new tab, so that my home page is still open in case people get distracted on the new link.
Is there any downside to opening internal links in a new tab, such as SEO?
Would breadcrumbs be helpful, or useless in my case?
Here is the site:
Thanks
Glen