This is more or so a general question. I have spent the last week, looking into site architecture. It seems many companies use lots of subdomains while some use subdirectories. Some companies use remote databases while others use local servers.

My personal opinion is simple is more likeable. For example, why have api.example.com when you can just have example.com/api? It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me because the API is more than likely pinging the same server the website files are on.

Do we have to do what everyone else does or can we just make it more simple for the everyday person? Any thoughts?