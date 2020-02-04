Single select sql

I have a page with the code below

declare(strict_types=1); error_reporting(-1); ini_set('display_errors', '1'); $dbConnect=mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', '*******', 'test'); $sql="select * from test"; $sqlt=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $sql); $sqlCount=mysqli_num_rows($sqlt); if ($sqlCount ] 0){ while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($sqlt)) { echo $row['id'] . ' ' . $row['name'].'[br]'; } }

The code above works fine.

And the result of the code above is the following.

(1) Tom

(2) Jack

Now I like to call Jack with id=2.

In order to call Jack with id=2, I made the code below.

declare(strict_types=1); error_reporting(-1); ini_set('display_errors', '1'); $dbConnect=mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', '*******', 'test'); $sql="select name from test where id=2"; $sqlt=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $sql); $row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($sqlt) echo $row['name'];

The following is my target result.

But the code above seems not to work as I expected.

Jack

(main question) How I can get my target result above with the single sql “select name from test where id=2”?