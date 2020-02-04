Single select sql

I have a page with the code below
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$dbConnect=mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', '*******', 'test');
$sql="select * from test";
$sqlt=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $sql);
$sqlCount=mysqli_num_rows($sqlt);
if ($sqlCount ] 0){
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($sqlt)) {
echo $row['id'] . ' ' . $row['name'].'[br]'; }
}
The code above works fine.
And the result of the code above is the following.
Now I like to call Jack with id=2.
In order to call Jack with id=2, I made the code below.
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$dbConnect=mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', '*******', 'test');
$sql="select name from test where id=2";
$sqlt=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $sql);
$row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($sqlt)
echo $row['name'];
The following is my target result.
But the code above seems not to work as I expected.
(main question) How I can get my target result above with the single sql “select name from test where id=2”?
- single sql means not while sql.
(sub question) How do you call the not-while SQL instead of single SQL?